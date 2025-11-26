Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,849,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Core & Main by 6,188.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,371,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNM opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

