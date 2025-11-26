Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

SAP stock opened at $237.69 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $231.55 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a market capitalization of $292.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,760,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in SAP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SAP by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 34.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

