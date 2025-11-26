SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

SAP stock opened at $237.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $231.55 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.91. The company has a market capitalization of $292.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in SAP by 246.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

