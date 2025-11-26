Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $80.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.2143.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $69.37 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The company had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $41,190.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,330. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $872,099. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,126,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

