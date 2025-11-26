Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $239,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,459,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,244,000 after buying an additional 289,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,242,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,488,000 after acquiring an additional 143,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.21%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,524.50. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

