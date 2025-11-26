Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 647,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $82,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 95.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 47,919 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,439,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7%

HIG stock opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.