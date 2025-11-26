Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$13.67

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.9%

VET opened at C$12.15 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.29 and a 1-year high of C$15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.63.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$452.18 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 42.01%. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -33.55%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

