Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.
AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 5.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ameren by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 209,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $106.73.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
