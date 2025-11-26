Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.7250.
CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Community Health Systems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.47.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.57. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Community Health Systems
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.