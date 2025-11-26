Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.7250.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14,684.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Community Health Systems by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 991,014 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 7,628,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 938,835 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 141.2% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,429,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 837,068 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,073.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 476,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 435,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.57. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

