Choreo LLC Sells 197,034 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,034 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $59,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.