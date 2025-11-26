Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR is Choreo LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Choreo LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $152,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1%

VBR stock opened at $209.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $218.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

