Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. $MCFT Holdings Boosted by Forager Capital Management LLC

Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,280 shares during the quarter. Mastercraft Boat accounts for approximately 16.4% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercraft Boat worth $33,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercraft Boat news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 58,066 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,182,804.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,699,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,533.36. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,857 shares of company stock worth $2,121,382. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Trading Up 3.2%

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.430 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

