Choreo LLC Has $67.65 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $67,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 67,441 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

