Choreo LLC Sells 42,026 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,026 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $28,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 751,963.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 225,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,533,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,501 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,118,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

