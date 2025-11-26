Choreo LLC Sells 70,216 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $113,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $202,439,000. Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,250 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $164,623,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $382.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

