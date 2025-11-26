Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment comprises 1.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:FLUT opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.16. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $189.33 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLUT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.