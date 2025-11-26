Valaris Limited $VAL Position Lifted by Dalal Street LLC

Dalal Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,883,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,213 shares during the quarter. Valaris accounts for about 29.2% of Dalal Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dalal Street LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $79,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 75.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 76.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth about $6,907,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 price target on Valaris in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

VAL opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.41 million. Valaris had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Valaris’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

