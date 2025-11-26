Correct Capital Wealth Management Purchases 7,261 Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF $UBND

Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Correct Capital Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBND. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,283,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,534 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $521,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,731,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859,443 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,842,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UBND opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0802 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

