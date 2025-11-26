Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Acquired by Correct Capital Wealth Management

Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,010 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 5.4% of Correct Capital Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $36,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

