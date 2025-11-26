Correct Capital Wealth Management Sells 1,211 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Correct Capital Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,188 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 157,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.