DNB Asset Management AS Sells 393 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.2%

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

