Forager Capital Management LLC Acquires 230,670 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD

Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,670 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare makes up 7.2% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viemed Healthcare worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 455,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $267.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Viemed Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

