Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 151.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.17 and a one year high of $127.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.99.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

