Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

ABCB stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.84%.

Ameris Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 206,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PMC FIG Opportunities LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

