Country Trust Bank Buys 3,029 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,322,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE LOW opened at $238.12 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

