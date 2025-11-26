Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,796 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $31,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 41.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

