GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral Rating

Bank of America upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cfra set a $53.00 target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

GSK Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:GSK opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. GSK has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. GSK had a return on equity of 51.07% and a net margin of 17.16%.The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. GSK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,659,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,270 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 997.5% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 70,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 134,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

