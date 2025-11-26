Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $334,000 in Ardmore Shipping Corporation $ASC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ASC opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $508.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 11.50%.Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

