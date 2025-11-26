Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 15,920 ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $184,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,256,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 5.33. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

