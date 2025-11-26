Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

