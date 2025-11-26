BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV Stake Reduced by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BrightView were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BrightView by 54.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BrightView from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE:BV opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 312.55 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $702.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.03 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.10%.BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. BrightView has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

