Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

Shares of A stock opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 490.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

