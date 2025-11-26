Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $311,000 in VTEX $VTEX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VTEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in VTEX by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,671,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 774,484 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,596,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 126,875 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $7,016,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at about $4,543,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded VTEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

VTEX stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.11 million, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. VTEX had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

