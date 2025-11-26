Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Centerspace $CSR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Centerspace by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

CSR opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.75. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 172.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Centerspace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

