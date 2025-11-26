Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $346,000 in Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 3.4%

BFST stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $783.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.91. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.50 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Business First Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 265,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,075.85. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

