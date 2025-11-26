Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,982,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,155,000 after acquiring an additional 677,373 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Hayward by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,709,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,926 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Hayward by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,589,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,434 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 12.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,030,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,627,000 after purchasing an additional 455,555 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 36.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 962,402 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 12.54%.The firm had revenue of $244.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $918,256.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,866.40. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,542.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

