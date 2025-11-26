12,946 Shares in Gentex Corporation $GNTX Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 6.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. Gentex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.10 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.