Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 196.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,648 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,914,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,026 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,366,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,820,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

