Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $281,000 Position in ATS Corporation $ATS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in ATS by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in ATS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in ATS by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,500.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ATS Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ATS had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ATS has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATS shares. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of ATS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

