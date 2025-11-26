Blue Bird’s (BLBD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $409.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Blue Bird has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $767,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,009.32. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,983.54. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1,394.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 925,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,283,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 24.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,402,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,760,000 after acquiring an additional 468,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 383.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 337,196 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,134,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

