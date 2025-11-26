Sharon Benzeno Sells 297,925 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 297,925 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,927,679.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,923.14. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $5,216,346.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company's revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

