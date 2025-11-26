Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 280.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.50 and a beta of 1.64. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

