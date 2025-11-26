FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,884 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

