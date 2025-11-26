Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $213.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $214.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $162.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

