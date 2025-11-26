Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,547 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $656,908,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,487,000 after buying an additional 1,102,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.4%

RSP opened at $189.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.