Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,998,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,954 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,081,000 after buying an additional 51,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,077,000 after buying an additional 133,005 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 192,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $176.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $177.33.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

