Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2%

VEU opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

