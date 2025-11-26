Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 25,548 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,347 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,910,000 after acquiring an additional 74,882 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

