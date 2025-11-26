Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $41,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,485.72. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.75.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE CMI opened at $494.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.59. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $495.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

