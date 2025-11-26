Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 2,302 Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXE. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

